I-T dept recovers more than Rs 50 cr cash after raids on Odisha-based distillery group, others
- Country:
- India
The Income Tax department recovered more than Rs 50 crore cash after it carried out searches against an Odisha-based distillery company and some linked entities on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said on Thursday.
The raids were launched on Wednesday and the department officials have deployed counting machines to ascertain the exact amount of cash that appears to be ''unaccounted'', they said.
Cash worth more than Rs 50 crore has been recovered and the seizures can go up to Rs 100 crore, according to the sources.
It was not clear if the cash was recovered from one or multiple locations.
The searches are being undertaken in the state capital Bhubaneswar, Balangir and Sambalpur apart from Ranchi and Kolkata, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The Second Season of Ultimate Kho-Kho League held in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar slum dwellers march towards Assembly, stopped mid-way
Odisha: Special pilgrimage train for elderly flagged off from Bhubaneswar
ED summons actor Prakash Raj in Rs 100 crore ponzi-linked money laundering case
Bhubaneswar: SOA literary festival concludes, eminent Punjabi litterateur emphasizes unifying role of literature