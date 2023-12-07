Left Menu

Elgar case: Activist Surendra Gadling gets temporary bail to attend relative's marriage

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:41 IST
A court here on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused activist Surendra Gadling to attend the marriage of a relative in Nagpur. Special court judge Rajesh Katariya allowed Gadling's plea for temporary bail from December 25, 2023 to January 2, 2024 for attending the wedding on furnishing a personal recognizance (PR) bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

The court directed him to furnish details of his journey from Mumbai to Nagpur to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court asked him not to tamper with the prosecution evidence and also directed that he shall not contact any of the witnesses for any purpose.

The applicant shall surrender his passport, if any, the court added.

Gadling and other activists were booked in connection with provocative speeches that were allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, triggering violence at Koregaon Bhima village on the outskirts of Pune city the next day on January 1, 2018.

The Pune police had claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists. The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

