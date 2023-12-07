US nominee Campbell says he is not in favor of making support for Israel conditional
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State nominee Kurt Campbell said in a Senate hearing on Thursday that he is currently not in favor of making U.S. support for Israel conditional, amid calls for the United States to use the aid as leverage to force Israel to do more to protect civilians in the conflict in Gaza.
Asked by Senator Bob Menendez if it would be his advice to create conditionality on aid to Israel, Campbell responded, "It would not be at this time."
