A 16-year-old boy died of internal injuries after his kin allegedly inserted an air compressor hose into his rectum in Punes Hadapsar area, a police official said on Thursday.The incident took place on Monday at a food processing unit manufacturing different kinds of flour in Hadaspar industrial estate, he said.Dhiraj Gopalsingh Gaud inserted the hose of the air compressor into Motilals rectum just for fun while teasing him.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:19 IST
Teen boy dies in Pune after air compressor hose is inserted into rectum
A 16-year-old boy died of internal injuries after his kin allegedly inserted an air compressor hose into his rectum in Pune's Hadapsar area, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday at a food processing unit manufacturing different kinds of flour in Hadaspar industrial estate, he said.

''Dhiraj Gopalsingh Gaud inserted the hose of the air compressor into Motilal's rectum just for fun while teasing him. It led to the latter's stomach bloating, resulting in internal injuries. He died during treatment at a nearby hospital,'' the Hadapsar police station official said.

Gaud (21) was arrested under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The compressors are used to clean the dust in the unit, the official added.

