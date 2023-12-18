Syrian army says Israeli missiles wound two soldiers near Damascus

(Adds details) CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) -

Israeli missiles launched from the occupied Golan Heights at sites near Damascus injured two Syrian soldiers on Sunday, the Syrian military said. Syria's air defences shot down some of the missiles that targeted the countryside around the capital, the army said in a statement.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

