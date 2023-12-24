Netanyahu thanks Biden for U.N. stand, says Israel will press Gaza war
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-12-2023 01:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 00:31 IST
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin voiced appreciation in a call with U.S. Joe Biden on Saturday for the U.S. stand at the U.N. Security Council, Netanyahu's office said in a statement, apparently referring to the forum's discussions of the Gaza war.
The statement said Netanyahu also "made clear that Israel will pursue the war until all of its objectives are fully met". (Writing by Dan Williams)
