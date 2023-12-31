US says it shot down 2 missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas
The United States shot down two missiles headed toward a container ship in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said. A Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship reported that it was struck by a missile and the USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the ship, CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries," CENTCOM said.
