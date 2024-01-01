North Korea Kim Jong Un, China's Xi exchange message vowing closer ties - Yonhap
Updated: 01-01-2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to further develop relationship of cooperation between the two countries, in New Year messages exchanged on Monday, South Korea's Yonhap news reported citing the North's state radio.
North Korea's KCNA news agency did not immediately carry a report of the messages.
