Dutch police arrest more than 200 during New Year riots
Riot squads were also used throughout the country to assist fire brigades who were attacked with fireworks while they tried to put out numerous fires. In the city of Haarlem, a 19-year old man died of injuries he sustained in an incident with fireworks shortly before midnight on Sunday, police said.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch police on Monday said more than 200 people had been arrested on New Year's Eve during riots throughout the country, in which dozens of police officers were injured. Police in several cities were attacked with fireworks and stones, in what a spokesman told broadcaster NOS was a night of serious incidents and "unacceptable" violence.
Police in Rotterdam said more than 100 cars and other vehicles had been set on fire there, while in Amsterdam, The Hague and other cities riot squads were needed to disperse violent crowds. Riot squads were also used throughout the country to assist fire brigades who were attacked with fireworks while they tried to put out numerous fires.
In the city of Haarlem, a 19-year old man died of injuries he sustained in an incident with fireworks shortly before midnight on Sunday, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
North East Delhi riots: Delhi HC grants bail to two accused, denies to third in murder case
1984 Sikh Riots-Tytler case: Court asks Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs, Charge sheet filed in Pul Bangash case
Special public prosecutor representing Delhi Police in 2020 Delhi riots case resigns
North East Delhi riots: Delhi Police's special public prosecutor Amit Prasad resigns
Special public prosecutor representing Delhi Police in 2020 Delhi riots case resigns