Israel troop pullback signals 'gradual shift' to lower intensity operations -US official

Still, fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave along with intense bombardment. "This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging, which reflects the success the IDF has had in dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities there.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 22:27 IST
Israel's decision to withdraw some troops from Gaza appears to be the start of a gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north of the Palestinian enclave, although there was still fighting going on there, a U.S. official said on Monday.

Israel pulled tanks out of some Gaza City districts on Monday, residents said, as it announced plans to shift tactics and cut back on troop numbers. Still, fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave along with intense bombardment.

"This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging, which reflects the success the IDF has had in dismantling Hamas' military capabilities there. I'd caution though there is still fighting in the north and this does not reflect any changes in the south," the official told Reuters.

