Ukraine downs 10 Russian Kinzhal missiles, 59 cruise missiles, 3 Kalibr - army chief
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-01-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's army chief said on Tuesday the air defenders shot down 10 Kinzhal missiles, 59 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles launched by Russia. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on the Telegram messaging app that the capital Kyiv was the major target of the Russian missile and drone strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine-based Russian paramilitaries claim cross-border attack
How the White House got involved in the border talks on Capitol Hill -- with Ukraine aid at stake
Russian rouble falls to near one-week low versus dollar
Russian PM Mishustin to meet Xi while visiting China for talks this week
Ukraine's army chief says situation at front line is not a stalemate