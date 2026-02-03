SpaceX and xAI Unite: A Record-Shattering Merger

Elon Musk's bold vision continues as SpaceX acquires xAI, his artificial intelligence startup, in an unprecedented deal that merges technological aspirations in AI and space exploration. The transaction, first highlighted by Reuters, reflects the largest M&A deal to date, bringing together a space-and-defense powerhouse with an innovative AI developer.

The ambitious merger values SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion. Investors in xAI will exchange their shares for SpaceX stock, marking the beginning of a new era as Musk aims to further intertwine his expansive business ventures, coined informally as the 'Muskonomy'. This ecosystem already includes Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

The consolidation of Musk's businesses under such high valuations propels SpaceX towards a monumental public offering. The deal, however, may invite regulatory scrutiny due to potential conflicts of interest and Musk's multiple leadership roles. Despite this, the merger strongly positions SpaceX in the AI sector against giants like Google, Meta, and OpenAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)