Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri -security sources
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:14 IST
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, three security sources told Reuters.
In response to questions from Reuters, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media. Arouri was a senior official in Hamas's politburo but was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs.
