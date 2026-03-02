Clash in the Middle East: Airstrikes Hit Beirut Suburbs

On Monday, Israel unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, escalating regional tensions. This follows retaliation from the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fired missiles and drones at Israel after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Witnesses reported over a dozen explosive impacts.

The Israeli military confirmed strikes on Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon, holding the group accountable for any escalation. Hezbollah's attack marked the first since the onset of U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. Operations also extended to southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, as Hezbollah cited Khamenei's death and repeated Israeli transgressions against Lebanon as justifications.

Despite an earlier U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, the volatility has persisted, with both nations trading blame over violations. A statement from Lebanon's presidency indicated reassurance from the U.S. ambassador regarding Israel's stance on avoiding escalation, conditional on Lebanon's restraint from hostile actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)