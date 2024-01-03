US to reopen border crossings as illegal immigration drops
The U.S. will reopen four legal U.S.-Mexico border crossings on Thursday as high levels of illegal immigration have receded and freed up personnel, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.
The U.S. will reopen an international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, two crossings in Arizona and another near San Diego, California, the official said during a call with reporters.
