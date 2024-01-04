Left Menu

Multiple US statehouses evacuated after apparent hoax threats

Multiple U.S. statehouses were evacuated on Wednesday morning following bomb threats, at least some of which were determined to be hoaxes, according to state officials, local law enforcement and media reports. Local officials reported that threats were made to the state capitols in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 00:37 IST
Local officials reported that threats were made to the state capitols in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana. Police swept the buildings and had not reported finding any explosives or suspicious equipment by Wednesday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the "threat has now been cleared." Montana's Department of Administration General Services said "the threat was found to not be credible" and that the statehouse had reopened to the public.

Connecticut's statehouse was briefly closed before reopening after police determined the threat to be a hoax, the Middletown Press reported. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement that "everyone was safe" and that the state Capitol had been evacuated while police investigated.

"We are aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country," his statement said. Police said it was safe for people to return to the capitol, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said. The Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper said an email containing a bomb threat was sent to multiple secretaries of state, including Adams.

Michigan State Police said the statehouse in Lansing would remain closed for the rest of the day out of "an abundance of caution" after an emailed bomb threat was received at about 7:45 a.m.

