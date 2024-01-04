US Senator Sinema says Senate negotiators 'closing in' on border security deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 04:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Independent U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Wednesday Senate negotiators were "closing in" on a bipartisan border security deal.
"We're closing in" on a deal, Sinema told reporters following a two-hour negotiating session.
"We've got a lot of technical work left to do," Sinema said, adding that presenting the 100 senators with details of a package when they return from recess next week was "reasonable."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- U.S.
- Sinema
- Kyrsten Sinema
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Senate will not finish Ukraine, border deal this year
Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville
SFI blocks gates at Calicut University hall to 'prevent entry of pro-Sangh Senate members'
ISIS trying to establish foothold in Pakistan: Ministry of Interior tells Senate
ISIS trying to establish foothold in Pakistan: Ministry of Interior tells Senate