US Senator Sinema says Senate negotiators 'closing in' on border security deal

Independent U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Wednesday Senate negotiators were "closing in" on a bipartisan border security deal.

"We're closing in" on a deal, Sinema told reporters following a two-hour negotiating session.

"We've got a lot of technical work left to do," Sinema said, adding that presenting the 100 senators with details of a package when they return from recess next week was "reasonable."

