Left Menu

Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march

The BJP alleged that the Youth Congress and KSU workers had brought cow dung to sprinkle it at the venue where Modi had spoken, sparking tension.The situation escalated to a point where a significant number of police personnel were deployed at the spot.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:12 IST
Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of the Youth Congress and KSU staged a march towards Thekkinkadu Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of women a day ago, protesting the cutting of branches of a banyan tree near the venue. The BJP workers countered the Youth Congress-Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists march, intensifying the already charged atmosphere.

Congress sources said the protest was in response to the cutting of branches of the banyan tree near the venue, undertaken as part of security measures for Modi's programme here on Wednesday. The BJP alleged that the Youth Congress and KSU workers had brought cow dung to sprinkle it at the venue where Modi had spoken, sparking tension.

The situation escalated to a point where a significant number of police personnel were deployed at the spot. The police had to use force to disperse the two groups and restore order in the area.

The Youth Congress workers alleged that the BJP activists had arrived there armed with sticks, intending to attack them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024