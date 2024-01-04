Man shot at over minor issue in Delhi's Usmanpur
A 36-year-old man was shot at by his friend over a minor issue in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Naveel, works as an employee in an aluminium smelting factory and lives with his family in Gautam Vihar of New Usmanpur, they said.
''On Wednesday, Naveel was sitting sitting along his friends Sadiq, 30, and Nadeem Khan, 30, outside his house when Nadeem's younger brother, Junaid, 25, arrived with a country made pistol,'' said a police officer.
''To show off his pistol, he fired at the ground due to which Sadiq and Nadeem were hit by shrapnel and pellets of the bullets on their toes and legs,'' the officer added.
Naveel abused Junaid on this and confronted him for his folly, police said. Junaid fired at Naveel in anger and shot him on his left thigh, they said.
Junaid also work in the aluminium smelting factory, police said, adding teams were formed to nab him.
