China's Xi sends condolences to Iran president on 'terrorist attack' - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-01-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 14:47 IST
China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to the Iranian president on Thursday for the "terrorist attack" a day ago, Chinese state television CCTV said.

Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores in Iran on Wednesday at a ceremony to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020. Iranian officials blamed Wednesday's incident on unspecified "terrorists".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

