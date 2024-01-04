China's Xi sends condolences to Iran president on 'terrorist attack' - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-01-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 14:47 IST
China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to the Iranian president on Thursday for the "terrorist attack" a day ago, Chinese state television CCTV said.
Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores in Iran on Wednesday at a ceremony to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020. Iranian officials blamed Wednesday's incident on unspecified "terrorists".
