China-U.S. cooperation 'no longer optional but imperative', for both and the world - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the most urgent task for Sino-U.S. relations is to establish a correct understanding and cooperation between the two sides is "no longer an option but an imperative" for the world.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:18 IST
Wang Yi Image Credit: Wikipidea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the most urgent task for Sino-U.S. relations is to establish a correct understanding and cooperation between the two sides is "no longer an option but an imperative" for the world. Cooperation is the "most correct choice for China and the United States to get along", Wang said in a keynote speech at an event to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the U.S.

"It can be said that China-U.S. cooperation is no longer an option for the two countries and even for the world, but an imperative that must be seriously addressed," Wang said. China hopes that the U.S. will, he said, relax its mindset and "in an attitude of equality and inclusiveness" respect the choices made by the Chinese people and China's development path, including when defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We are willing to commit ourselves to building a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship on the basis of mutual respect," he said. Wang said China's development and revitalisation has a "strong endogenous momentum", which he said meant that China will assume greater responsibility for the world's peace and development.

"We have no intention of replacing anyone, overriding anyone, and have no intention of seeking hegemony," he added. Wang also said that while both nations were built on different backgrounds, the differences should not lead to confrontation, and that the "big stick of sanctions" should not be used at every turn to exercise power or hegemony.

Both sides should continue to make full use of restored and established mechanisms in foreign affairs, economics, finance, commerce, agriculture and other areas to eliminate obstacles in their exchanges, he said.

