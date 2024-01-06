Left Menu

Army's Kharga Corps conducts firepower delivery exercise

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 13:43 IST
Army's Kharga Corps conducts firepower delivery exercise
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Army's Kharga Corps recently conducted an integrated exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges to practise and validate synchronised delivery of firepower, according to a statement issued here.

The exercise was held in complete integration with surveillance resources and air assets of the Indian Air Force, it said.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, and Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, GOC Kharga Corps, witnessed the exercise ''Kharga Shakti'', the statement said. The firing range is in Rajasthan.

''The exercise demonstrated seamless, effective and persuasive integrated firing in a simulated operational environment for an offensive in obstacle ridden terrain by coordinated delivery of firepower by artillery units, armour, mechanised infantry and infantry units of Kharga Corps in synchronisation with fighter bomber missions,'' it said.

At the culmination of the exercise, Lieutenant General Katiyar interacted with all ranks and congratulated them on their professionalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024