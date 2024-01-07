Left Menu

Russia launches 28 drones, three missiles at Ukraine - Ukraine's air force

Updated: 07-01-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 10:57 IST
Russia launches 28 drones, three missiles at Ukraine - Ukraine's air force
Russia launched 28 attack drones and three cruise missile at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed 21 of the drones.

The air force said on its Telegram messaging channel that Russia targeted mainly south and east of Ukraine, but it did not say what happened to the three cruise missiles that it says Russia had launched.

