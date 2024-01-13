Ram Janmabhoomi soil to be gifted to invitees of consecration ceremony
The soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during the digging of the foundation will be packed in boxes and presented to the guests attending the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be here for the event will be presented with a 15-metre picture of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya packed in a jute bag that also carries the photograph of the temple, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust said.
The trust member said arrangements are being made to present memorable gifts to more than 11,000 guests and invitees to the consecration ceremony. Apart from the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi, the guests will be presented 100 grams of special Motichoor laddoos made with desi ghee as prasad, he added.
The trust member said that the gifts to the invitees would comprise two boxes, one containing motichoor laddoos as prasad and a sacred tulsi leaf, while the other would contain soil that was recovered during the digging of the Ram Janmabhoomi land. The gift boxes will also have water from Saryu river packed in a bottle and religious books provided by the Gita Press of Gorakhpur, he said.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has stepped up preparations to welcome eminent personalities and guests invited to the ceremony, he added.
