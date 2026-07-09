Bolivia mulls Petrobras' re-entry into the country
Bolivia's Energy Minister Marcelo Blanco announced plans to establish working groups to study Petrobras' potential re-entry into the country's energy sector.
- Country:
- Bolivia
Bolivia will set up working groups to study Petrobras' re-entry into the country's energy chain, Energy Minister Marcelo Blanco said on Thursday. The minister added during a press conference that Petrobras is willing to collaborate on the restructuring of oil fields following a meeting with directors from Brazil's state-run oil firm the day before.