Bolivia mulls Petrobras' re-entry into the country

Bolivia's Energy Minister Marcelo Blanco announced plans to establish working groups to study Petrobras' potential re-entry into the country's energy sector.

Reuters | Bolivia Will Set Up Working Groups To Study Petrobras Reentry Into The Countrys Energy Chain | Updated: 09-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 21:30 IST
Bolivia mulls Petrobras' re-entry into the country
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

Bolivia ‌will set ​up working groups to ‌study Petrobras' re-entry into the country's energy chain, ‌Energy Minister Marcelo ‌Blanco said on Thursday. The minister added during ⁠a ​press ⁠conference that Petrobras is willing ⁠to collaborate on ​the restructuring of oil fields ⁠following a meeting with ⁠directors ​from Brazil's state-run oil firm the ⁠day before.

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