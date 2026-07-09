Bolivia mulls Petrobras' re-entry into the country

Bolivia Will Set Up Working Groups To Study Petrobras Reentry Into The Countrys Energy Chain

Bolivia ‌will set ​up working groups to ‌study Petrobras' re-entry into the country's energy chain, ‌Energy Minister Marcelo ‌Blanco said on Thursday. The minister added during ⁠a ​press ⁠conference that Petrobras is willing ⁠to collaborate on ​the restructuring of oil fields ⁠following a meeting with ⁠directors ​from Brazil's state-run oil firm the ⁠day before.