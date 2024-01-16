Left Menu

Blinken not planning on meeting Chinese delegation in Davos

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 21:39 IST
Blinken not planning on meeting Chinese delegation in Davos
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he was not planning to meet anyone from the Chinese delegation on the sidelines of Davos but said Washington would continue its high-level engagement with Beijing.

"I don't think we're crossing over," Blinken told CNBC in an interview when asked if he was planning to meet with anyone from the Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the gathering in Switzerland.

 

