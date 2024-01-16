Blinken not planning on meeting Chinese delegation in Davos
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 21:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he was not planning to meet anyone from the Chinese delegation on the sidelines of Davos but said Washington would continue its high-level engagement with Beijing.
"I don't think we're crossing over," Blinken told CNBC in an interview when asked if he was planning to meet with anyone from the Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the gathering in Switzerland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Beijing
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Blinken
- Washington
- Switzerland
- CNBC
- Davos
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken, UK's Cameron discuss Red Sea, Gaza, Ukraine in call on Tuesday
Blinken to go to Israel, visit other Middle East capitals
Blinken to meet Turkish, Greek leaders as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
Blinken meets Turkey's Erdogan as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
Blinken presses Arab states to discuss the future of Gaza