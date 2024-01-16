Yemen's Houthis targeted Zografia ship headed to Israel - spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:14 IST
Yemen's Houthi movement targeted on Tuesday the Zografia ship that was heading to Israel with naval missiles which resulted in a "direct hit", the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.
The Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier sustained material damage but no injuries after it was hit in the Red Sea near the Yemeni port of Saleef, a security firm and two Greek shipping ministry sources said.
