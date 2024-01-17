US is prepared to increase humanitarian assistance in Gaza -White House
The U.S. is prepared to increase humanitarian aid in war-torn Gaza as Israel has shifted to a lower intensity phase, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)
