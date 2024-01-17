France's Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalise bilateral security deal
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would travel to Ukraine in February to finalise a bilateral security guarantee deal and Paris would deliver more sophisticated weaponry in the coming weeks.
He said Russia could not be allowed to defeat Ukraine otherwise the security of Europe would be put at risk.
