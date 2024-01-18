Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on chips, megacaps boost

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:08 IST
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in chips and megacap stocks, while investors watched out for clues on the timing of the Fed's rate cuts and the economic outlook, as more earnings roll in.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.89 points, or 0.44%, at 4,760.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 138.90 points, or 0.93%, to 14,994.52 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.14 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 37,157.81.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

