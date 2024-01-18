Left Menu

Goa: Two held for running prostitution racket from beach resort

Two persons were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket from a starred resort in Ashwem beach in north Goa, a police official said on Thursday.Deputy Superintendent of Police Pernem Jivba Dalvi identified the accused as Vijay Kumar Sarkar 44 from Jharkhand and Ajit Kumar Jha 45 from Bihar.Two women in the 23-24 age group were rescued after the racket was busted on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pernem) Jivba Dalvi identified the accused as Vijay Kumar Sarkar (44) from Jharkhand and Ajit Kumar Jha (45) from Bihar.

''Two women in the 23-24 age group were rescued after the racket was busted on Wednesday. Sarkar owns the resort. The raid was conducted in the presence of NGO ARZ. The accused used to arrange 'mujra' performances for high-end clients and also sexually exploit the two women,'' he said.

''The CCTV footage of the premises was obtained and customers who came for these dance performances regularly would be summoned as part of the probe. We have written to the Sub Divisional Magistrate requesting him to seal the resort under section 18 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956. More arrests are expected,'' the Deputy SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

