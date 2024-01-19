Armed drone shot down near US base in northern Iraq - sources

Defence systems shot down an armed drone on Thursday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed, security sources said.

But Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service denied the incident and said in a statement no drone was shut down. Two security sources confirmed that an armed drone was intercepted and shot down at around 7:10 pm local time and a blast was heard near the airport.

