Trump urges US Supreme Court to reverse Colorado ballot disqualification

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 04:07 IST
Donald Trump's lawyers urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a judicial decision disqualifying the former president from Colorado's Republican primary ballot as the justices prepare to tackle the politically explosive case.

Trump's lawyers in court papers presented the former U.S. president's main arguments against a Colorado Supreme Court Dec. 19 ruling barring him from the primary ballot over his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, citing the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The justices have scheduled oral arguments in the case for Feb. 8.

