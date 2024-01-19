Amit Shah lays wreath at War Memorial at Assam Rifles HQs and pays homage to martyrs

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah today visited HQ Directorate General, Assam Rifles at Laitkor, Shillong. Union Home Minister laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Assam Rifles Headquarters and paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Shri Amit Shah commended the morale of the troops of Assam Rifles and said that the sacrifices made by the Bravehearts of Assam Rifles for the security of our nation are unparalleled and the nation will always be indebted to their sacrifice.

The Union Home Minister had inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Center in HQ DG AR yesterday, which will provide the Force an edge to ward off cyber attacks.

(With Inputs from PIB)