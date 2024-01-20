Trump renews mistrial request in E. Jean Carroll case

Donald Trump on Friday renewed his request for a mistrial in E. Jean Carroll's defamation case, citing her destruction of emailed death threats she claimed to have received after first accusing him of rape.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said Carroll's actions, which the former Elle magazine columnist described in testimony on Wednesday, "severely prejudices the President Trump's defense (sic) since he has been deprived of critical information relating to critical evidence which Plaintiff has described to the jury."

Kaplan rejected Habba's request for a mistrial on Wednesday.

