Guterres urges G-77 and China to drive momentum for global governance reform

Developing countries must lead efforts to reform outdated international institutions and frameworks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in remarks to the third summit of the Group of 77 (G-77) and China, which opened on Sunday in Kampala, Uganda. More than 130 countries are members of the bloc - the largest grouping of the global South, representing 80 percent of the planet's population – and their solidarity and partnership are essential to building a sustainable, peaceful, and just world for all, he said. "Let us face it: those that benefit most from the present global governance system are unlikely to lead its reform. So, momentum for change must come from you," he told leaders. "I urge you to keep driving these efforts forward." ## Commitments still stand The Secretary-General outlined many of the challenges facing the world today, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the 2030 deadline as well as ensuring economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, respect for human rights, and climate action. "While South-South cooperation is strong and deepening, it does not replace the need for the respect of the commitments of the global North – for sustained engagement to reduce poverty and inequality, support growth, and build resilience in developing countries," he said. Furthermore, peace "is breaking down amidst a climate of global impunity", with wars in Sudan, Ukraine, the Middle East and beyond devastating lives, fuelling mass displacement, disrupting global supply chains and threatening to set entire regions alight. ## Middle East 'tinderbox' Highlighting the conflict in Gaza, the Secretary-General warned that "the Middle East is a tinderbox" and urged action to prevent spillover across the region. He again stressed the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, access for humanitarian aid, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. "The repeated refusal yesterday to accept the two-State solution for Israelis and Palestinians is totally unacceptable, as I told the summit of the Non- Aligned Movement," he said. "The denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security; exacerbate polarization; and embolden extremists everywhere." ## Outdated international system Although righting our troubled world requires effective global action, Mr. Guterres said "the current international system is out of date, out of time, and out of step" as it was established at a time when many G-77 countries were still colonized. He called for reforming the UN Security Council, saying it is paralyzed by geopolitical divisions while its composition does not reflect the reality of today's world. Similarly, the global financial system established after the Second World War must also be reformed. ## Hope lies ahead "Yet, amidst all this gloom, there is hope," he said, pointing to the SDG Summit last year and its strong political declaration, and the Summit of the Future this September provides an opportunity to build on that success. "It is a chance to create the conditions for countries to achieve the SDGs. To find consensus on frameworks to address new challenges. And to build a better world for us all," he said, adding that the Summit will also consider deep reforms of the international financial architecture. Calling for the G-77 to unite against climate catastrophe, Mr. Guterres urged members "to hold developed countries to account for climate justice, and for leading an equitable and just transition, based on the phaseout of fossil fuel and massive investment in renewable energy." Additionally, all financial commitments must be met, including clarification on the delivery of the promised $100 billion annually and double adaptation finance by 2025. While the Loss and Damage Fund marks a step forward, "we must call for meaningful contributions that have not yet been announced." As new technologies can turbocharge progress toward the SDGs, he expressed hope that the proposed UN Digital Compact will be adopted at the Summit of the Future.

