Following are the top headlines at 3 pm: NATION DEL35 2NDLD AYODHYA **** Ram Lalla consecrated at Ayodhya temple; 'extraordinary moment' says PM Modi Ayodhya: The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. **** DEL44 AYODHYA-PM-SPEECH **** Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent: PM Modi Ayodhya, Jan 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple. **** DEL37 UP-AYODHYA-ADITYANATH **** It appears we have arrived in 'Treta Yug': Adityanath after Ram temple consecration Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the Ram temple consecration ceremony here has come after a wait of 500 years and the entire country has become ''Ram maye''. **** DEL33 AYODHYA-MANGAL-DHWANI **** 'Mangal Dhwani' from 50 instruments resonates in Ram temple during consecration event Ayodhya: Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country were part of a devotional ''Mangal Dhwani'' that resonated during the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. By Gunjan Sharma, Kunal Dutt, Arunav Sinha **** DEL16 ED-HR-EX MLA-FIR **** ED files police complaint against ex-Haryana MLA, others on illegal mining Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate has filed an FIR with the police against former Haryana MLA Dilbag Singh and a dozen others allegedly associated with him on charges of illegal mining and ''diverting'' the flow of the River Yamuna. **** DEL10 YATRA-RAHUL **** Rahul stopped from visiting Assam temple, asks if PM Modi will decide who will visit temple Nagaon: High drama prevailed in Assam's Haiboragaon on Monday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua near here. **** CAL20 AS-RAHUL-YATRA-MORIGAON **** Gandhi asked not to hold street-corner meeting and padyatra in Assam's Morigaon Morigaon (Assam): Morigaon district commissioner on Monday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to refrain from holding a street-corner meeting and a padayatra as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as miscreants may try to disrupt peace and tranquility in the district. **** MDS3 TN-GOVERNOR-LD-DMK REGIME **** Nirmala Sitharaman alleges police misuse in TN; Governor Ravi claims 'repression' Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday alleged that priests and staff of a Shri Ram temple here, under the control of the state government, faced 'repression' while the entire country celebrated the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. **** DEL31 COVID-CASES **** India records 203 fresh Covid cases, two deaths in 24 hours New Delhi: India reported a single-day rise of 203 Covid cases while the active caseload was recorded at 2,034, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. **** BOM5 MH-RALLY-CLASH **** Clash between 2 groups near Mumbai during car and motorbike rally; 6 detained Mumbai: A clash broke out between members of two communities during a vehicle rally on the outskirts of Mumbai following which six persons were detained, police said on Monday. **** LEGAL LGD6 SC-TN-AYODHYA LIVE TELECAST **** 'Ban' on telecast of consecration ceremony: SC asks TN authorities to act in accordance with law New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the authorities in Tamil Nadu to act in accordance with the law and not based on any oral instructions on ''banning'' special prayers and live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in all temples across the state. **** LGD12 SC-NEWSCLICK **** NewsClick's HR head withdraws from SC plea against arrest under UAPA New Delhi: NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his petition against his arrest under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). **** LGD13 SC-KANGRA AIRPORT-LD EXPANSION **** SC lifts Himachal Pradesh HC's stay on Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed a January 9 Himachal Pradesh High Court order that stalled the Gaggal airport expansion project in the state's Kangra district. **** BUSINESS DEL28 BIZ-SONY-LD ZEE **** Sony terminates merger agreement with Zee Entertainment New Delhi: Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has terminated merger agreements with Zee Entertainment, which could have otherwise created a USD 10 billion media enterprise in the country. **** FOREIGN FGN20 AYODHYA-WORLD-CELEBRATIONS **** Ram devotees globally celebrate consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya Washington/Port of Spain: Joyous Ram devotees and members of the Indian diaspora around the world gathered at several places, including at the iconic Times Square in New York, and organised prayers, car rallies and other religious events to celebrate the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya on Monday. **** FGN18 CHINA-3RD LANDSLIDE **** Landslide traps 47 people in southwest China; 2 killed Beijing/Kunming: At least two people were killed and over 40 others went missing after a landslide struck southwest China's mountainous Yunnan province on Monday. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)