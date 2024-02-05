Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud welcomes foreign delegates visiting SC

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday welcomed foreign delegates, including judges from Australia and Bangladesh, visiting the Supreme Court.The judges, solicitors and attorney generals from various nations arrived in the country for the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference, which was held on February 3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:39 IST
CJI Chandrachud welcomes foreign delegates visiting SC
D Y Chandrachud
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday welcomed foreign delegates, including judges from Australia and Bangladesh, visiting the Supreme Court.

The judges, solicitors and attorney generals from various nations arrived in the country for the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference, which was held on February 3. Several dignitaries on Monday visited the apex court to watch the judicial proceedings. ''We take a lot of pleasure in welcoming all the foreign delegates. Solicitor and attorney generals from different countries are present here,'' the CJI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024