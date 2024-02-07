Left Menu

Ex-Wagner commander who escaped to Norway denied asylum

Immigration authorities denied him asylum three weeks ago as they do not consider him a regular combatant of the Russian armed forces, who cannot be punished for taking part in regular combat operations, Medvedev's lawyer told Reuters. "They say the Wagner group is not a part of the Russian armed forces," Brynjulf Risnes said.

07-02-2024
A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway last year has been denied asylum but will not be deported as it is too dangerous to send him back, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Andrei Medvedev, who escaped Russia in January 2023 across its Arctic border with Norway, has described running as Russian guards shot at him. He has spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine as part of Wagner. Immigration authorities denied him asylum three weeks ago as they do not consider him a regular combatant of the Russian armed forces, who cannot be punished for taking part in regular combat operations, Medvedev's lawyer told Reuters.

"They say the Wagner group is not a part of the Russian armed forces," Brynjulf Risnes said. "We argue that Wagner, in Ukraine, is an integral part of the Russian armed forces." Medvedev plans to appeal the decision, but does not risk being expelled to Russia "as it is dangerous to send him back", Risnes said. "He risks being punished for desertion and being killed by people from Wagner," the lawyer added.

Norwegian immigration authorities declined to comment on the ruling, which was first reported by the Dagbladet daily, citing the need to seek permission from the person who sought asylum. Medvedev has said he is an orphan who joined the Russian army and served time in prison before signing up with Wagner in July 2022. He said he decided to leave the group after witnessing the killing of captured deserters.

