Left Menu

Transactions worth around ₹45,800 crore awarded by MoD via GeM in FY 2023-24

In line with GeM’s core value of maximising social inclusion, 50.7% of the total orders, amounting to ₹60,593 Crore, have been awarded to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) by MoD buyers, driving India’s economy closer to self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:07 IST
Transactions worth around ₹45,800 crore awarded by MoD via GeM in FY 2023-24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has made an astounding accomplishment by surpassing the ₹1 Lakh Crore mark in terms of total order value transacted through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, also known as Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).  Of this, transactions worth around ₹ 45,800 Crore have been awarded in the current financial year. From procurement of general store items like eggs to missile systems and critical defence acquisitions, GeM has helped MoD execute more than 5.47 lakh orders.

“The Ministry is the first central government entity to cross this staggering figure, exemplifying its resolute commitment towards optimising public spending in the Defence sector. This milestone underscores the effort and commitment of the Ministry of Defence to embrace the change and set out as a key propeller of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India,” said CEO, GeM, Shri P. K. Singh.

In line with GeM’s core value of maximising social inclusion, 50.7% of the total orders, amounting to ₹60,593 Crore, have been awarded to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) by MoD buyers, driving India’s economy closer to self-reliance.

Since its inception, MoD has been an early adopter of GeM. The immense trust placed in the portal by nearly 19,800 MoD buyers across the country, including remote far flung areas like North-Eastern States, Leh-Ladakh, & various Island Territories, have enabled it to bag this remarkable achievement.

Furthermore, the engagement of Defence PSUs on the GeM platform has not only facilitated procurement but has also facilitated sales, marking a paradigm shift in the procurement landscape.

Through initiatives like demand aggregation modules, GeM continues to deliver cost-effectiveness and efficiency in government transactions. By pooling requirements for similar products across different organisations, GeM is maximizing the benefits of large-volume procurement for buyers like the Ministry of Defence, demonstrating its commitment to driving transformative change in government procurement practices.

(With Inputs from PIB)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • GeM

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024