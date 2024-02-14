Pentagon chief vows to support Ukraine even as future funding remains in doubt

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said the United States would not back down from supporting Ukraine in the short and long-term, even as President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money for Kyiv and a request for additional funds is languishing in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"We will continue to dig deep to provide Ukraine with both short-term and long-term support," Austin said virtually, without mentioning the $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and other allies that has not been taken up yet by the House Speaker Mike Johnson.

