Pentagon chief vows to support Ukraine even as future funding remains in doubt

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:41 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said the United States would not back down from supporting Ukraine in the short and long-term, even as President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money for Kyiv and a request for additional funds is languishing in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"We will continue to dig deep to provide Ukraine with both short-term and long-term support," Austin said virtually, without mentioning the $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and other allies that has not been taken up yet by the House Speaker Mike Johnson.

