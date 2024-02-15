South Korea raises concern over Israeli actins in Rafah
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-02-2024
South Korea expressed deep concern on Thursday over recent Israeli military operations in the Gaza city of Rafah and plans for further actions.
South Korea urges the protection of civilians under international laws, the foreign ministry added in a statement.
