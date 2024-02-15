US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after mixed economic data
Wall Street's main indexes struggled for direction at the open on Thursday as investors assessed a mixed batch of economic data for clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would deliver its first interest-rate cut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.33 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 38,397.94.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.52 points, or 0.05%, at 5,003.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.15 points, or 0.04%, to 15,865.30 at the opening bell.
