Fake call centre scam: ED conducts raids in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids and search operations at multiple locations in the city in connection with a fake call centre scam, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The raids and searches targeted the residences and offices of associates of the owner of Met Technologies Private Limited in the Beniapukur and Baguihati areas, he added.

''We are trying to find out where was the money was siphoned to and what roles were played by these people. It seems that several crores of funds were illegally transferred abroad. Hawala connection cannot be ruled out,'' the ED officer told PTI.

According to the agency, the state CID had arrested the owner of the firm in September last year on charges of stealing around Rs 1,000 crore from foreign and Indian nationals through his fake call centre which he had opened in 2005.

While in CID custody, the accused tried to destroy evidence by calling some associates, the ED officer claimed.

