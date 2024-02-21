Former London police officer convicted of multiple rapes

A former member of the Metropolitan Police has been convicted of multiple rapes, including of a child, London's police force said on Wednesday, with some of the offences carried out while he was a serving officer. In the latest case involving Britain's largest police force, 24-year-old Cliff Mitchell was found guilty at a London court of ten counts of rape, three counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of kidnap and breach of a non-molestation order.

The Metropolitan Police has been plagued by multiple scandals in recent years and has faced growing calls to address concerns about its officers following a string of high profile cases involving rape, abuse and murder. An independent review last year concluded it was institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

"This is a truly shocking case and I am sickened by Mitchell's abhorrent behaviour," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy, describing his actions as "a brazen abuse of power". Mitchell told one of his victims that she would never be believed because he was a police officer, Cundy said.

"I know this is another case which will impact the confidence people have in us. We are doing more than we have done in decades to rid the Met of those who corrupt our integrity," he added. In September last year, Mitchell raped a woman at knifepoint before blindfolding her with his top, tying her hands with cable ties and forcing her into his car, police said. She later managed to escape and was helped by a member of the public.

Mitchell was suspended after being charged and then dismissed from the police in December following an accelerated misconduct hearing for breaching a previous non-molestation order. Following his arrest, a previous rape investigation against him was also reopened, resulting in six further charges relating to a second victim between 2014 and 2017.

