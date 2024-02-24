Left Menu

UK to help replenish Ukraine's artillery reserves with $311 mln package

Britain has pledged more than $8.8 billion (7 billion pounds) of military assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. The European Union has committed around 6 billion euros in military aid through the European Peace Facility. Several individual Western countries have pledged military aid since February 2022, including Canada committing $2.4 billion.

Britain will spend 245 million pounds ($311 million) over the next year to boost Ukraine's artillery ammunition reserves, the defence ministry said on Saturday - the two year anniversary of Russia's invasion. WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Ukraine faces acute ammunition shortages and is seeking more military assistance from Western countries as it battles to hold off Russia. The prospect of further military aid from the United States, its largest donor, hinges on a congressional vote. KEY QUOTE

"They cannot win this fight without the support of the international community – and that's why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory." British defence minister Grant Shapps said in a statement. BY THE NUMBERS

Britain has pledged more than $8.8 billion (7 billion pounds) of military assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. U.S. president Joe Biden's administration has so far provided $44 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and is currently awaiting congressional approval to secure $60 billion.

Germany, the second-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine, says it has provided and committed to some 28 billion euros ($30.2 billion) of military aid so far. The European Union has committed around 6 billion euros in military aid through the European Peace Facility.

Several individual Western countries have pledged military aid since February 2022, including Canada committing $2.4 billion. ($1 = 0.7878 pounds) ($1 = 0.9235 euros)

