Ukraine expects $11.8 bln in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 17:13 IST
Ukraine expects to receive $11.8 billion in economic support this year from the United States, its prime minister said on Sunday.
Denys Shmyhal said during a televised conference in Kyiv that he was hopeful that U.S. lawmakers would approve long-awaited economic and military aid.
