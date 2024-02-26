Left Menu

SC dismisses PIL challenging three new criminal laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:26 IST
SC dismisses PIL challenging three new criminal laws
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a challenge to the three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act, which will come into effect from July 1.

Taking note of the PIL filed by Chennai resident T Sivagnanasambandan, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed it on ground of locus.

"Who are you to challenge the new criminal laws? You have no locus standi (a right to be heard)," the CJI said while dismissing the PIL.

The PIL had made the Union ministries of Home and Law and Justice parties.

The newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act are meant to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country and will come into effect from July 1 this year.

The three laws, which replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, got Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and presidential assent on December 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024