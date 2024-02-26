China opposes EU sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:21 IST
- Country:
- China
European Union sanctions on Chinese firms for Russia-related reasons have no basis in international law and will negatively impact EU-China economic and trade relations, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday.
The EU announced on Friday that it had included four Chinese firms in its 13th round of sanctions against Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- China
- Chinese
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TikTok faces European Union scrutiny for possible breaches of strict new digital rulebook
European Union, Japan plan security accord amid China's assertiveness
The European Union expands digital crackdown on toxic content, dodgy goods to all online platforms
When world is divided, democracies like European Union and India must work together: Estonian Foreign Minister