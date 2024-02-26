Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accession
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:20 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's parliament approved a bill on Monday to allow Sweden to join NATO, finally clearing the way for the Nordic country to join the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine.
Hungary was the last among the 31 members of the alliance to ratify Sweden's membership after months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump comments on Russia and NATO 'appalling and unhinged,' White House spokesperson
Trump warns NATO ally: Increase defense spending or risk Russian intervention
Trump comments on Russia, NATO 'appalling and unhinged' -White House
Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments
Nato chief says any attack will be met with forceful response after Trump comments